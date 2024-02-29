© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Tax increment financing, TIFs, are suppose to help Baltimore grow. But are they working?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Congressman Kweisi Mfume says the funds will upgrade sidewalks, curbs and roadways in Eager Park.
/Wambui Kamau
Congressman Kweisi Mfume announcing investments at Eager Park last February, a portion of the East Baltimore Development Inc.'s (EBDI's) redevelopment in the area.

On Midday on Development, we check in with the people spearheading development projects in and around Baltimore, and the journalists who cover these projects.

Today's guest is Melody Simmons, a Senior Reporter for the Baltimore Business Journal.

For years, she has been covering the planned transformation of an 88-acre parcel of land near Hopkins Hospital by an entity known as EBDI, or East Baltimore Development, Inc.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

