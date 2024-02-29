Tax increment financing, TIFs, are suppose to help Baltimore grow. But are they working?
On Midday on Development, we check in with the people spearheading development projects in and around Baltimore, and the journalists who cover these projects.
Today's guest is Melody Simmons, a Senior Reporter for the Baltimore Business Journal.
For years, she has been covering the planned transformation of an 88-acre parcel of land near Hopkins Hospital by an entity known as EBDI, or East Baltimore Development, Inc.
