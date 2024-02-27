© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Paul Starobin explores Russian resistance in "Putin's Exiles"

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 27, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Paul Starobin, author of "Putin's Exile: Their Fight
Nargiza Yuldasheva
Paul Starobin, author of "Putin's Exile: Their Fight for A Better Russia"

It has been two years since Russia began a brutal invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview on Sunday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelinsky said that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers and "tens of thousands" of civilians had died in the conflict, so far. Many others have been injured. Estimates of Russian casualties vary widely, but US intelligence sources and the United Nations put the number near 100,000.

We are joined by Paul Starobin, a former Moscow Bureau Chief for Businessweek, who has reported extensively on Russia for more than 25 years. His new book, "Putin’s Exiles: Their Fight for a Better Russia," chronicles the extent and the efficacy of the movement to oppose Putin.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

