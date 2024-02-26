© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Two stations combine as Baltimore Public Media to serve the city and beyond

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST

WYPR and WTMD have been partners since 2021. Today, we are announcing the formation of a new company that will serve as an umbrella for both stations.

The two stations will join together as Baltimore Public Media to serve listeners in Baltimore and beyond.

We speak with Craig Swagler is the President and General Manager of Baltimore Public Media.

We are also joined by Wendell Patrick is a composer, performer and educator, and the host of ArtWorks on Maryland Public Television. He is the composer of the musical, sonic identities for WYPR and WTMD.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsWTMDBaltimore Public Media
