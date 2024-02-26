Two stations combine as Baltimore Public Media to serve the city and beyond

WYPR and WTMD have been partners since 2021. Today, we are announcing the formation of a new company that will serve as an umbrella for both stations.

The two stations will join together as Baltimore Public Media to serve listeners in Baltimore and beyond.

We speak with Craig Swagler is the President and General Manager of Baltimore Public Media.

We are also joined by Wendell Patrick is a composer, performer and educator, and the host of ArtWorks on Maryland Public Television. He is the composer of the musical, sonic identities for WYPR and WTMD.