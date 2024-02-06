© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Candidate for Congress: Juan Dominguez for the 3rd District

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published February 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Juan Dominguez is running for Congress in MD’s 3rd district. Photo courtesy of Dominguez.
Photo courtesy of Dominguez
Juan Dominguez is running for Congress in MD’s 3rd district.

In today’s installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidateswe talk to Democratic congressional candidate Juan Dominguez. He is one of 16 announced candidates running for Congress in the 3rd Congressional District.

The incumbent, John Sarbanes, will retire from the House of Representatives next January. The district encompasses Howard County, and parts of Anne Arundel and Carroll Counties.

Juan Dominguez is a senior executive with Breezeline, an internet provider. He’s a 1989 graduate of the U.S. Military at West Point, and combat veteran who led a platoon during the Gulf War. He is a newcomer to Maryland politics. Although he was elected as a Republican to the Bogota Burrough Council in New Jersey in the mid-1990s.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Supervisory Producer, Midday
