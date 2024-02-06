Candidate for Congress: Juan Dominguez for the 3rd District

In today’s installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates, we talk to Democratic congressional candidate Juan Dominguez. He is one of 16 announced candidates running for Congress in the 3rd Congressional District.

The incumbent, John Sarbanes, will retire from the House of Representatives next January. The district encompasses Howard County, and parts of Anne Arundel and Carroll Counties.

Juan Dominguez is a senior executive with Breezeline, an internet provider. He’s a 1989 graduate of the U.S. Military at West Point, and combat veteran who led a platoon during the Gulf War. He is a newcomer to Maryland politics. Although he was elected as a Republican to the Bogota Burrough Council in New Jersey in the mid-1990s.

