© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Legal Update: Trump Trials, Hunter Biden and Fani Willis

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 26, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST
Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, center, accompanied by his attorney Abbe Lowell, right, sit in the front row at a House Oversight Committee hearing as Republicans are taking the first step toward holding him in contempt of Congress, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
1 of 3  — Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, center, accompanied by his attorney Abbe Lowell, right, sit in the front row at a House Oversight Committee hearing as Republicans are taking the first step toward holding him in contempt of Congress, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Jose Luis Magana / FR159526 AP
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. On Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, a judge ordered court records to be made public in the divorce involving a special prosecutor hired in the election case against Donald Trump and others, and who is accused of having an affair with Willis. The judge put off a final decision on whether Willis will have to sit for questioning in the divorce case, but delayed her deposition that had been scheduled for Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
2 of 3  — Fani Willis
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. On Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, a judge ordered court records to be made public in the divorce involving a special prosecutor hired in the election case against Donald Trump and others, and who is accused of having an affair with Willis. The judge put off a final decision on whether Willis will have to sit for questioning in the divorce case, but delayed her deposition that had been scheduled for Tuesday.
John Bazemore / AP
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
3 of 3  — Trump Indictment
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/AP / AP

Today is Midday on the Law. Donald Trump testified briefly in a Manhattan Federal courtroom yesterday in the defamation trial with the writer E. Jean Carroll.

As for the other four cases in which Trump has been indicted on 91 counts, the Supreme Court may eventually consider the issue of Presidential immunity and ballot eligibility, but a case involving a rioter charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection may also have a big impact on the charges brought against Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Fani Willis, the prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case, has come under scrutiny for potential conflict of interest and Hunter Biden has been indicted for tax evasion, as he continues sparring with the House Oversight Committee about testifying in its investigation.

For perspective and analysis on these legal issues, we turn to University of Baltimore Law Professor Kim Wehle. She is the author of three books, including How to Read the Constitution, and Why. Kim is also a legal analyst for ABC News, a contributor to The Atlantic, POLITICO, The Bulwark and The Hill, and the host of Simple Politics on Instagram.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsKimberly Wehlelaw
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes