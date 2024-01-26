Legal Update: Trump Trials, Hunter Biden and Fani Willis

Today is Midday on the Law. Donald Trump testified briefly in a Manhattan Federal courtroom yesterday in the defamation trial with the writer E. Jean Carroll.

As for the other four cases in which Trump has been indicted on 91 counts, the Supreme Court may eventually consider the issue of Presidential immunity and ballot eligibility, but a case involving a rioter charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection may also have a big impact on the charges brought against Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Fani Willis, the prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case, has come under scrutiny for potential conflict of interest and Hunter Biden has been indicted for tax evasion, as he continues sparring with the House Oversight Committee about testifying in its investigation.

For perspective and analysis on these legal issues, we turn to University of Baltimore Law Professor Kim Wehle. She is the author of three books, including How to Read the Constitution, and Why. Kim is also a legal analyst for ABC News, a contributor to The Atlantic, POLITICO, The Bulwark and The Hill, and the host of Simple Politics on Instagram.

