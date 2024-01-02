© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen: New health choices for the New Year

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 2, 2024 at 12:35 PM EST
Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and public health advocate. She teaches at GW University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (photo credit: GWU)
Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and public health advocate. She teaches at GW University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (photo credit: GWU)

It’s another edition of the Midday Healthwatchour monthly conversations about public health with Dr. Leana Wen.

As we lean into our new year’s resolutions, Dr. Wen has written about some lifestyle changes we should consider, and how to get the most out of our exercise regimens.

Dr. Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore, a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert at CNN and a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsHealth
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes