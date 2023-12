It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the Maryland, DC and Virginia regional stage.

We take a look at Dial M for Murder, at the Everyman Theatre through January 7, 2023. The classic murder mystery was inspired by Hitchcock’s iconic film and follows Tony Wendice, a former writer who concocts a plan to murder his wealthy wife, Margot.