Donald Trump is disqualified from the Colorado election ballot

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Malarie Pinkard-Pierre, Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 20, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump is ineligible to run for President under the 14th Amendment to the constitution because he engaged in insurrection. If the ruling stands, his name will not appear on the Republican primary ballot in Colorado.

Joining me now is Kim Wehle, an author and constitutional law scholar on the faculty of the University of Baltimore.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
