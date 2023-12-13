© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Can Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace improve firefighter safety?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace
Courtesy of the Baltimore City Fire Department
Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace

The new chief of the Baltimore City Fire Department joins Midday. Chief James Wallace was nominated to the position by Mayor Brandon Scott in July and confirmed by the City Council in October.

He began his career with the department 33 years ago, and rose through the ranks as a paramedic, a firefighter, Battalion Chief and Deputy Chief. Since 2020, he served in the Scott administration as the head of the Office of Emergency Management.

Baltimore sees many fires, with one of the highest per capita fire rates in the country.

Chief Wallace is in charge of fighting those fires facing shortages of both equipment and personnel, budget over runs, and the challenge of high 911 call volumes that is causing delays in response times

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsBaltimore City Fire Department
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes