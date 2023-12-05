What Hurts Today? Injuries and recovery with Dr. Miho Tanaka

Midday presents another edition of What Hurts Today?

This series is an homage to everyone who gets out there and works out and plays hard and gets moving and sometimes gets in a little trouble when muscles you didn’t know you had start making themselves known the old fashioned way: they hurt.

So, we humbly ask, “What hurts today?,” and we encourage you to call us and let us know.

And we are delighted that Dr. Miho Tanaka is back to help sort out what you can do about what hurts, and perhaps what you can do moving forward to keep from hurting in the future.

Dr. Tanaka is an orthopedic surgeon, the Director of the Women’s Sports Medicine Program at Massachusetts General Hospital, and an associate professor at the Harvard Medical School. She is also the Chief Medical Officer for the New England Revolution Pro Soccer team, and a physician for the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Ballet, and a professional frisbee team, the Boston Glory.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

