Adam Nagourney on the real story behind the New York Times

(This conversation was originally broadcast on October 17, 2023)

On today's show, a conversation about the New York Times, one of the world’s most singular and powerful journalistic enterprises. Adam Nagourney joined the Times in 1996, and served as the chief political correspondent in Washington, D.C., and as the Los Angeles Bureau Chief. He now covers national politics.

Nagourney captures with exquisite detail and insight the triumphs and the tumult of the world’s “paper of record,” between the post-Watergate years in the 1970s through the surprise election of Donald Trump in 2016.

The book is called, The Times: How the Newspaper of Record Survived Scandal, Scorn and the Transformation of Journalism.

Because our conversation was pre-recorded, we can’t take any new calls or comments today.