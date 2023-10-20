Newswrap: New city district lines and the latest Catholic abuse case
1 of 2 — outside-baltimore-city-hall-banner.png
The exterior of Baltimore City Hall on Aug. 17, 2022.
Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner
2 of 2 — archdiocese-of-baltimore-building-banner.png
The exterior of the Archdiocese of Baltimore building as seen on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner
Today is Midday's Newswrap, and we start with Emily Hofstaedter of the WYPR news team. She is covering the Baltimore City Council’s deliberations about a new map for councilman districts and a financial penalty for environmental crimes in Curtis Bay.
Tom continues with Tim Prudente, enterprise reporter for the Baltimore Banner, on the latest Catholic abuse case coming out of St. Benedict's Church in Southwest Baltimore.
Audio will be posted here following the program