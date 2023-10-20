© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Newswrap: New city district lines and the latest Catholic abuse case

Published October 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Today is Midday's Newswrap, and we start with Emily Hofstaedter of the WYPR news team. She is covering the Baltimore City Council’s deliberations about a new map for councilman districts and a financial penalty for environmental crimes in Curtis Bay.

Tom continues with Tim Prudente, enterprise reporter for the Baltimore Banner, on the latest Catholic abuse case coming out of St. Benedict's Church in Southwest Baltimore.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program
 

