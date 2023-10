We talk to a singer and guitarist whose musical compositions and style are unique, and genre-defying. Sara Serpa is a vocalist, composer, and improviser. She is a native of Lisbon, Portugal. She’s in town as part of a seven city tour with the guitarist André Matos. There new album is Night Birds.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program