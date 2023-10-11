© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Update on Israel-Hamas with Washington Post columnist Ishaan Tharoor

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published October 11, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Israeli soldiers take positions near Kibbutz Kfar Azza on October 10, 2023.
Ohad Zwigenberg, AP
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Photo: Adel Hana, AP

 

Israel has continued bombing targets in Gaza as the IDF gathers hundreds of thousands of troops and reservists near its southern border. Many assume an impending ground attack into Gaza is likely.

There are increasing concerns about Hezbollah joining the fight in the north of the country, as well. Israel’s major cities, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, have also been targets of missile attacks as the conflict finishes its fifth day.

My first guest today is Ishaan Tharoor, a foreign affairs columnist for the Washington Post. He joins us on Zoom from Washington.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

