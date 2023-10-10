Israel-Hamas War: Biden to address the nation as deaths soar

Israel is assembling troops near Gaza, from which it has cut-off food, water fuel, and electricity. Israel state officials believed that Hamas is holding about 150 hostages in Gaza. Yesterday, Hamas threatened to execute Israeli hostages if Israel bombs civilian homes in Gaza without warning.

There is concern that the war will expand to fronts other than Gaza and southern Israel. Hezbollah fired some missiles into northern Israel from Lebanon. The Israeli military says it bombed three military positions in Lebanon after it found that armed militants had made it across the border into Israel.

Today on Midday, perspectives on the conflict: what’s happened and what’s next as a bloody war continues in the Middle East.

Courtesy Photos Dr. Steven Cook and Elisheva Golberg

