The Orioles are heading for the playoffs!

The Baltimore Orioles are the top seed in the American League playoffs. Their week of rest comes to an end Saturday when they’ll take on the Texas Rangers in the ALDS, the Division series. It’s the first time the team has made the playoffs since 2014.

The excitement that the Orioles have generated this season is peppered with no shortage of anxiety as negotiations continue to finalize a lease agreement between the team and the MD Stadium Authority.

Today we talk baseball with Danielle Allentuck, the Orioles beat writer for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

Melody Simmons also joins us. She is a senior reporter for the Baltimore Business Journal who covers real estate and economic development.

Danielle Allentuck and Melody Simmons

