© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

The Orioles are heading for the playoffs!

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 5, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Camden Yards
Adam Moss
/
Wikimedia
-

The Baltimore Orioles are the top seed in the American League playoffs. Their week of rest comes to an end Saturday when they’ll take on the Texas Rangers in the ALDS, the Division series. It’s the first time the team has made the playoffs since 2014.

The excitement that the Orioles have generated this season is peppered with no shortage of anxiety as negotiations continue to finalize a lease agreement between the team and the MD Stadium Authority.

Today we talk baseball with Danielle Allentuck, the Orioles beat writer for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

Melody Simmons also joins us. She is a senior reporter for the Baltimore Business Journal who covers real estate and economic development.

Danielle Allentuck and Melody Simmons
Danielle Allentuck and Melody Simmons

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program

Tags
Midday On the RecordWYPR ProgramsBaltimore Orioles
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes