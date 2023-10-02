New laws in MD impact guns, drug testing and child victims

The legal landscape changed in Maryland yesterday. A number of new laws took effect. We talked about one of them here on Midday last week: the Child Victims Act, which eliminated the statute of limitations on civil suits for victims of sexual abuse. We thought it would be helpful to ask our Statehouse reporter and News Director, Matt Bush, to give us an overview of a few more of the bills that are now the law of the land.

Matt Bush is WYPR's News Director. (WYPR Photo)

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program

