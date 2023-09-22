"The Wiz": A pre-Broadway run at The Hippodrome

The Tony-Award winning musical "The Wiz" is returning to Broadway. The classic tale of Dorothy and her friends Lion, Tinman and Scarecrow easing down the road to meet the wizard is the first return to the stage in 40 years. This time, the yellow brick road starts in Baltimore with a pre-Broadway run at The Hippodrome Theare.

Tom's guests to discuss the return of "The Wiz" are Ron Legler, the president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, which includes the Hippodrome Theater and the show's director Schele Williams.