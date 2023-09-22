© 2023 WYPR
"The Wiz": A pre-Broadway run at The Hippodrome

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published September 22, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT
Ron Legler, President of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center
Ron Legler, President of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

The Tony-Award winning musical "The Wiz" is returning to Broadway. The classic tale of Dorothy and her friends Lion, Tinman and Scarecrow easing down the road to meet the wizard is the first return to the stage in 40 years. This time, the yellow brick road starts in Baltimore with a pre-Broadway run at The Hippodrome Theare.

Tom's guests to discuss the return of "The Wiz" are Ron Legler, the president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, which includes the Hippodrome Theater and the show's director Schele Williams.

Ron Legler, president, France-Merrick Performing Arts Center and Schele Williams, Director of "The Wiz"
Ron Legler, president, France-Merrick Performing Arts Center and Schele Williams, Director of "The Wiz"

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
