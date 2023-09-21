Midday in the Neighborhood: Changing climate causes south Baltimore woes
On today's show, it is Midday in the Neighborhood. We are talking about communities near the Port of Baltimore, and the environmental justice issues they are contending with.
Our guests are Tasha Gresham-James, Executive Director of Dundalk Renaissance and Meredith Chaiken, Executive Director of the Greater Baybrook Alliance.
Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.
Audio will be posted here following the program.