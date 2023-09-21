© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Midday in the Neighborhood: Changing climate causes south Baltimore woes

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published September 21, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT
Via Canva

On today's show, it is Midday in the Neighborhood. We are talking about communities near the Port of Baltimore, and the environmental justice issues they are contending with.

Our guests are Tasha Gresham-James, Executive Director of Dundalk Renaissance and Meredith Chaiken, Executive Director of the Greater Baybrook Alliance.

Meredith Chaiken, Executive Director of the Greater Baybrook Alliance and Tasha Gresham-James, Executive Director of Dundalk Renaissance
courtesy of Meredith Chaiken and Tasha Gresham-James
Meredith Chaiken, Executive Director of the Greater Baybrook Alliance and Tasha Gresham-James, Executive Director of Dundalk Renaissance

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday "Midday in the Neighborhood"MiddayDundalkSouth BaltimorePort of BaltimoreEnvironmentpollution
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre