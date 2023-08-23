© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Back to the Garden: Getting ready for the Fall

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published August 23, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT
Myeasha Taylor and Andy Szentendrei at Black Butterfly Farms in Curtis Bay
Courtesy of The Farm Alliance of Baltimore
Myeasha Taylor and Andy Szentendrei at Black Butterfly Farms in Curtis Bay

Labor Day is right around the corner. For many folks, that means a three day weekend to spend pruning, picking and perfecting our gardens. Well, maybe the perfecting part is a pipe dream, but it is the time of year we need to start thinking about some cold weather crops we might want to try, and there’s never a bad time to think about native plants and pollinators.

In other words, it is a perfect time to head Back to the Garden here on Midday. '

Joining us with answers to all of your gardening questions are Carrie Engel, the Greenhouse Manager at Valley View Farms in Cockeysville, and Myeasha Taylor, Farm and Production Manager at the Farm Alliance of Baltimore.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddaygardeningCity Farming
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre