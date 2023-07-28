© 2023 WYPR
Midday

The truth about weight loss drugs and diet management

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published July 28, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
Another edition of Smart Nutrition with the Nutrition Diva, Monica Reinagel.

Monica is a licensed nutritionist, author and speaker. She is also the host of the the podcasts “Nutrition Diva” and “Change Academy," which focuses on the art and science of behavior change.

Today's discussion is focused on obesity, and the medications that are now being employed to treat it.

Also Joining Tom is Ted Kyle, a pharmacist, healthcare innovator and the founder of ConscienHealth, an organization that advocates for people living with obesity, and which works for evidence-based approaches to health and obesity. His widely-read daily commentary on ConscienHealth.org reaches a diverse audience of thought leaders in this field.

Monica Reinagel, the Nutrition Diva and Ted Kyle, pharmacist and healthcare innovator
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
