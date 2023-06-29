© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Macbeth" by Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 29, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
DeJeanette Horne in the titular role.
Photo by Kiirstin Pagan
/
DeJeanette Horne in the titular role.

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the mid-Atlantic regional stage.

Today, we look at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s production of “Macbeth,” which continues at the Patapsco Female Institute Historic Park in Ellicott City through July 2

(Left to right) Mecca Verdell, Keri Anderson and Jordan Stanford play the witches of Macbeth's tale.
Photo by Kiirstn Pagan
/
(Left to right) Mecca Verdell, Keri Anderson and Jordan Stanford play the witches of Macbeth's tale.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsJ. Wynn RousuckThe Rousuck ReviewChesapeake Shakespeare Company
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes