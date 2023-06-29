A tribute to Carl and Barbara Grubbs: musicians and activists
On Saturday, July 1, a very special event is set to honor two very special people at the Pennsylvania Avenue Black Arts and Entertainment District in West Baltimore.
The great saxophonist Carl Grubbs and the arts advocate and educator Barbara Grubbs, will be honored for their important work with their organization, Contemporary Arts. The event is being organized by the acclaimed bass clarinetist Todd Marcus, a former student of Carl Grubbs, who has himself risen to the highest ranks of musicians on the jazz scene.
Carl and Barbara Grubbs and Todd Marcus all join Tom in Studio A.
