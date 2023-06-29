© 2023 WYPR
A tribute to Carl and Barbara Grubbs: musicians and activists

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 29, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
Photo Courtesy of Todd Marcus
/
Carl and Barbara Grubbs

On Saturday, July 1, a very special event is set to honor two very special people at the Pennsylvania Avenue Black Arts and Entertainment District in West Baltimore.

The great saxophonist Carl Grubbs and the arts advocate and educator Barbara Grubbs, will be honored for their important work with their organization, Contemporary Arts. The event is being organized by the acclaimed bass clarinetist Todd Marcus, a former student of Carl Grubbs, who has himself risen to the highest ranks of musicians on the jazz scene.

Carl and Barbara Grubbs and Todd Marcus all join Tom in Studio A.

Todd Marcus is a jazz musician and leader of the 9-man Todd Marcus Jazz Orchestra. He is also a Baltimore community activist who has spent two decades working with the nonprofit community development organization called Intersection of Change. Marcus is shown here with his bass clarinet at the Penn Museum in Philadelphia. (photo courtesy Gary Young Photography)
Todd Marcus is a jazz musician and leader of the 9-man Todd Marcus Jazz Orchestra. He is also a Baltimore community activist who has spent two decades working with the nonprofit community development organization called Intersection of Change. Marcus is shown here with his bass clarinet at the Penn Museum in Philadelphia. (photo courtesy Gary Young Photography)

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

