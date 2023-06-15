Reporters' Notebook: Stories From WYPR's Local News Team

The advocacy group Disability Rights Maryland has filed a lawsuit against the Maryland Department of Human Services over the housing and treatment of youth with behavioral health issues. Many are hospitalized for long periods of time, without the services they need.

Rachel Baye of the WYPR news team has been covering this controversy. She joins Tom in Studio A.

