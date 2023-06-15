© 2023 WYPR
Reporters' Notebook: Stories From WYPR's Local News Team

Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Malarie Pinkard-Pierre, Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 15, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
Baye came to WYPR in 2015 from the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization in Washington, D.C., where she covered the influence of money on state politics across the country.

The advocacy group Disability Rights Maryland has filed a lawsuit against the Maryland Department of Human Services over the housing and treatment of youth with behavioral health issues. Many are hospitalized for long periods of time, without the services they need.

Rachel Baye of the WYPR news team has been covering this controversy. She joins Tom in Studio A.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday
