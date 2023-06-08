What's up for Baltimore Pride 2023

June is Pride Month. around the world, celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community are happening to celebrate sexual and gender minorities.

This year, the celebrations come in the context of more than 75 anti-LGBTQ+ laws passing in state houses across the country, more than double the number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills that passed last year. For the first time in its 40 year history, the Human Rights Campaign has declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the United States.

Tramour Wilson is the Senior Director of Advocacy and Community Engagement at the Pride Center of Maryland, located in Baltimore.

Wilson joins Tom in Studio A.

