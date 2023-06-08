© 2023 WYPR
What's up for Baltimore Pride 2023

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
Pride has been officially recognized for nearly 25 years. In June 1999, President Bill Clinton declared "the anniversary of [the] Stonewall [riots] every June in America as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month". In 2011, President Barack Obama expanded the officially recognized Pride Month to include the whole LGBTQ community.
Emma Rahmani
/
June is Pride Month. around the world, celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community are happening to celebrate sexual and gender minorities.

This year, the celebrations come in the context of more than 75 anti-LGBTQ+ laws passing in state houses across the country, more than double the number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills that passed last year. For the first time in its 40 year history, the Human Rights Campaign has declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the United States.

Tramour Wilson is the Senior Director of Advocacy and Community Engagement at the Pride Center of Maryland, located in Baltimore.

Wilson joins Tom in Studio A.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
