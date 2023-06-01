© 2023 WYPR
Hilton Carter cultivates vibrant, verdant, lush interiors in new book

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 1, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
Plant guru, author and artist Hilton Carter's new book seeks happiness in a verdant, lush home.
/
Plant guru, author and artist Hilton Carter's new book seeks happiness in a verdant, lush home.

The therapeutic benefits of living with and tending plants are well known—they offer a connection to the natural world that nurtures our mental and physical health.

In Living Wild How to Plant Style Your Home & Cultivate Happiness, Hilton Carter shows how to create a lush, stylish space with flourishing plants that bring life to your home and happiness to your life. The best-selling author, design and artist discusses interior design choices—choosing the right color scheme, textures, and materials to showcase gorgeous greenery—then takes a deep dive into styling.

From picking the perfect planter to statement plants and taking in centerpieces, living art and hanging planters plus outdoors spaces and plants for kids along the way, Living Wild is packed with interior design and styling ideas that blur the boundary between inside and out.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

