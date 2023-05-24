Time to Get Your Garden Ready!

Memorial Day weekend is often the time when gardeners get to work digging, pruning and planting.

It’s a perfect time to head Back to the Garden here on Midday, where we have the answers to all of your gardening questions.

Our guests are Farmer Chippy, the creator of the Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm, and Carrie Engel, the Greenhouse Manager at Valley View Farms in Cockeysville, MD.

Carrie Engel, plant specialist at Valley View Farms; Richard "Farmer Chippy" Francis, director, Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm (courtesy photos)

Want to join our conversation?

Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.Audio will be posted here following the program.