Midday

Honoring MD's first Black woman lawyer, Juanita Jackson Mitchell

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published April 19, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT
Juanita Jackson Mitchell_Law Center photo_crop.png
Juanita Jackson Mitchell was the first Black woman to practice law in Maryland and the first Black female graduate of the University of Maryland's Carey School of Law. The building housing the late jurist's original office on Druid Hill Avenue in Upton is being restored and converted into a legal and social services center for the local community. (photo courtesy Sen. Michael Mitchell)

Juanita Jackson Mitchell (January 2, 1913 – July 7, 1992) is one of Maryland's most revered civil rights icons. An activist whose imprint on the struggle for civil rights is immutable, she was the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Maryland Carey School of Law, and the first African American woman to practice law in Maryland.

Her legacy will be honored when the building in Baltimore’s Marble Hill neighborhood she used as a law office during her storied career will be renovated and preserved as a community legal center.

The Beloved Community Services Corporation, a non-profit development group directed by Alvin Hathaway, purchased the property and is overseeing the renovation. The group recently received a $1.75 million US congressional grant to support the project.

Juanita Jackson Mitchell Law Center_announcement_credit Paul Newson_BaltimoreBanner.png
Former Maryland delegate Keiffer Jackson Mitchell Jr., right, along with U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, left, and Rep. Kweisi Mfume, center, announce the future home of the Juanita Jackson Mitchell Law Center in the Marble Hill historic district in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood. Keiffer Mitchell Jr. is the grandson of Juanita Jackson Mitchell, an esteemed civil rights activist who was the first African American woman to practice law in Maryland. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)

Joining Tom now is one of Juanita Jackson Mitchell’s sons, former Maryland Senator Michael Mitchell. He joins us on Zoom…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
