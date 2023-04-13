© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Hadestown" at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallTeria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published April 13, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT
Nathan Lee Graham as Hermes, in the touring company production of "Hadestown" at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre. (Photo by T Charles Erickson)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the Maryland-DC regional stage.

J. Antonio Rodriguez (left) and Hannah Whitley as Orpheus and Eurydice, in the touring company production of "Hadestown" at the Hippodrome Theatre. (Photo by T Charles Erickson)

Today, she spotlights Hadestown, the 2019 musical that won 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, now in a touring company production at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

Written by Anaïs Mitchell (book, music and lyrics) and co-developed with director Rachel Chavkin, the musical weaves two Greek myths — one, of young lovers Orpheus and Eurydice, and another, of King Hades and his wife Persephone — into a haunting and moving musical drama.

Hadestown continues at the Hippodrome Theatre through April 16.

Midday
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
