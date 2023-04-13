Rousuck's Review: "Hadestown" at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the Maryland-DC regional stage.

J. Antonio Rodriguez (left) and Hannah Whitley as Orpheus and Eurydice, in the touring company production of "Hadestown" at the Hippodrome Theatre. (Photo by T Charles Erickson)

Today, she spotlights Hadestown, the 2019 musical that won 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, now in a touring company production at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

Written by Anaïs Mitchell (book, music and lyrics) and co-developed with director Rachel Chavkin, the musical weaves two Greek myths — one, of young lovers Orpheus and Eurydice, and another, of King Hades and his wife Persephone — into a haunting and moving musical drama.

Hadestown continues at the Hippodrome Theatre through April 16.

