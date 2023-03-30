The Adnan Syed case: analysis with UBalt Law Prof. David Jaros

Now, it’s Midday on the Law. Joining Tom is David Jaros. He’s a professor of law at the University of Baltimore School of Law and the Faculty Director of the Center for Criminal Justice Reform.

LARRY CANNER / Attorney David Jaros is an associate professor and Faculty Director of the Center for Criminal Justice Reform at the University of Baltimore School of Law. (photo courtesy UBalt Law)

Professor Jaros discusses the case of Adnan Syed, who was convicted in 2000 of murdering his high school girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, the previous year, and sentenced to life in prison. His case was controversial, and became the focus of journalist Sarah Koenig's award-winning investigative podcast series, "Serial."

After serving 23 years of his sentence, Syed was released from prison last November when his conviction was overturned in light of new evidence in the case. But just four months later, his case was back in the headlines after a Baltimore appellate judge on Tuesday (March 28) reinstated Syed's conviction because of a procedural technicality, and ordered a new hearing on the motion to vacate the conviction. Meanwhile, Syed's lawyer is appealing the reinstatement.

Professor David Jaros join us with his analysis of the case.