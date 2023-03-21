Babies! Preventing crib deaths and advice for helping your child thrive

Today, it's Midday on Babies, and Tom speaks with two of the city's top pediatricians about ways to help your babies and young children thrive.

Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, a Hopkins-trained pediatrician, was appointed Commissioner of the Baltimore City Department of Health in March 2019. (photo courtesy BCDH)

Recently, there has been a spike in the number of infant deaths in both Baltimore City and Baltimore County, related, it's widely believed, to how babies are sleeping. Last Thursday, Tom spoke with Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, the Baltimore City Health Commissioner (and board-certified pediatrician) about this alarming trend. She joined us on Zoom. (Because the conversation was recorded, we can't take any live questions or comments during this segment.)

Then, Midday on Babies continues with Dr. Ashanti Woods, who joins Tom for a live conversation about baby and child care.

Dr. Woods is a pediatrician with Mercy Family Care Physicians, at the Mercy Medical Center here in Baltimore.

Dr. Ashanti Woods joins us on Zoom…

Dr. Ashanti Woods is a pediatrician with Mercy Medical Physicians, at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. (photo courtesy Mercy Medical Center)

Put this event on your calendar:

The Baltimore City Health Department will be sponsoring its 14th Annual B'More Healthy Expo this Saturday, March 25th, from 10am to 4pm at the Baltimore Convention Center.

The B’More Healthy Expo will connect you with community resources to help you reach your health and wellness goals! Click the link for more info.

And one other note related to babies and parenting...

The Baltimore-born actor Lance Reddick, known for his roles in the John Wick films and on The Wire, died last week in Los Angeles at the age of 60. His family has asked fans to honor his memory with donations to MOMCares, a local non-profit that assists Black mothers with prenatal and postpartum care.

Last Saturday, after just one day, the organization had raised $12,000, the most it had ever raised in one day since its founding in 2017. Click the link for more info, and if you’d like to help.

