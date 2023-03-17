© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

"Creeping segregation" cited in new report on Columbia housing

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published March 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
Wilde Lake_Columbia MD April 2017_photo by JStuby via Wkimedia_SCALED.png
A 2017 aerial view of Wilde Lake and surrounding neighborhoods in Columbia, Maryland. A new report says a lack of affordable housing and a rising incidence of racial bias in real estate transactions amount to "creeping segregation" in the 55 year-old planned community. (Photo by jstuby via Wikimedia Commons)

Now, we turn our attention to Maryland's second largest city, Columbia, and a new report about the changing racial climate in the Howard County community that was planned as an inclusive and diverse place 55 years ago.

Tom is joined by the co-authors of a report from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) about Columbia, entitled “Creeping Segregation and Lack of Affordable Housing Threatens a Legacy of Black/White Integration.”

Dr. Bruce Mitchell, NCRC's Senior Research Analyst, and Dedrick Asante-Muhammad, NCRC's Chief of Organizing, Policy and Equity, co-wrote the study, and they join us now on Zoom.

Dedrick Asante-Muhammad_Bruce Mitchell_NCRC_COMBO.png
NCRC staffers Dedrick Asante-Muhammad (left) and Dr. Bruce Mitchell are co-authors of the NCRC's new report citing racial bias in Columbia's housing market.

You can join the conversation as well.
Call 410.662.8780 Email: [email protected]ypr.org
Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayhousingracial biasRacial IntegrationHoward County
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre