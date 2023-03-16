© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "To Kill A Mockingbird" at the Hippodrome

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakTeria Rogers
Published March 16, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT
Scout and Atticus on Porch TKAM Hippodrome_WIDE CROP.png
Melanie Moore as "Scout Finch" and Richard Thomas as "Atticus Finch" in the touring company production of "To Kill A Mockingbird" at the Hippodrome. (Photo by Julieta Cervantes)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviess of Maryland's regional stage.

Today she tells us about Tuesday's opening night performance of To Kill A Mockingbird, at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theater.

h Tom Robinson on the stand TKAM_SCALED.png
Yaegel T. Welch as "Tom Robinson" (center), with the touring company of "To Kill a Mockingbird" at the Hippodrome. (Photo by Julieta Cervantes)

Directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher, and starring Richard Thomas in the role of defense attorney Atticus Finch, the touring company production is Aaron Sorkin's acclaimed stage adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitizer Prize-winning novel about racial justice in in the Jim Crow South.

To Kill A Mockingbird continues at The Hippodrome through March 19. Click the theater links above for ticketing and showtime information.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
