Rousuck's Review: "To Kill A Mockingbird" at the Hippodrome

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviess of Maryland's regional stage.

Today she tells us about Tuesday's opening night performance of To Kill A Mockingbird, at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theater.

Yaegel T. Welch as "Tom Robinson" (center), with the touring company of "To Kill a Mockingbird" at the Hippodrome. (Photo by Julieta Cervantes)

Directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher, and starring Richard Thomas in the role of defense attorney Atticus Finch, the touring company production is Aaron Sorkin's acclaimed stage adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitizer Prize-winning novel about racial justice in in the Jim Crow South.

To Kill A Mockingbird continues at The Hippodrome through March 19. Click the theater links above for ticketing and showtime information.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

