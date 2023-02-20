The future of work: The new forces changing where and how we labor

Today, on this Presidents' Day edition of Midday, guest hostJayne Miller, the award-winning former WBAL-TV investigative reporter who retired last summer, begins a three-day stint in the Midday host chair while Tom Hall is away.

The focus today: the future of work.

Guest host Jayne Miller is an independent local journalist who retired in 2022 after 40 years as an investigative reporter for WBAL-TV 11 in Baltimore. (Jayne Miller photo)

The pandemic has had a lasting impact on how people work, when they work and where they want to work.

Remote and hybrid options are turning out to become permanent changes to more traditional work schedules. But picture this option…only four days of work per week. The Maryland Legislature is now considering a bill to start a 4-day work week pilot.

Joining Jayne to discuss these changes is the bill’s sponsor–Senator Shelly Hettleman, a Democrat from Baltimore County who represents District 11.

Then, Jayne speaks withDr. Roger Ward, Provost at the University of Maryland at Baltimore, about his work leading UMB's Future of Work Task Force.

Governor Wes Moore often speaks of the large number of vacancies in public sector jobs but what can be done to attract more applicants and fill these openings.

Jayne's final guest today is Patrick Moran, president of AFSCME Council 3, the union that represents state and higher education employees. Mr. Moran discusses the new challenges of finding people to fill important jobs in the public sector.

Workforce activists: (L-R) MD State Sen. Shelly Hettleman (D., District 11); Dr. Roger Ward, Provost, University of Maryland at Baltimore; Patrick Moran, president AFSCME Council 3. (courtesy phiotos)

