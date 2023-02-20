© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

The future of work: The new forces changing where and how we labor

By Jayne Miller,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published February 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
Photograph_of_the_Division_of_Classification_and_Cataloging_(36341206050).jpg
A January, 1937 photograph of federal workers in the Division of Classification and Cataloging at the National Archives, Washington, DC. (photo credit: The U.S. National Archives via Flickr Commons)

Today, on this Presidents' Day edition of Midday, guest hostJayne Miller, the award-winning former WBAL-TV investigative reporter who retired last summer, begins a three-day stint in the Midday host chair while Tom Hall is away.

The focus today: the future of work.

Jayne Miller_updated 2023 .jpg
Guest host Jayne Miller is an independent local journalist who retired in 2022 after 40 years as an investigative reporter for WBAL-TV 11 in Baltimore. (Jayne Miller photo)

The pandemic has had a lasting impact on how people work, when they work and where they want to work.

Remote and hybrid options are turning out to become permanent changes to more traditional work schedules. But picture this option…only four days of work per week. The Maryland Legislature is now considering a bill to start a 4-day work week pilot.

Joining Jayne to discuss these changes is the bill’s sponsor–Senator Shelly Hettleman, a Democrat from Baltimore County who represents District 11.

Then, Jayne speaks withDr. Roger Ward, Provost at the University of Maryland at Baltimore, about his work leading UMB's Future of Work Task Force.

Governor Wes Moore often speaks of the large number of vacancies in public sector jobs but what can be done to attract more applicants and fill these openings.

Jayne's final guest today is Patrick Moran, president of AFSCME Council 3, the union that represents state and higher education employees. Mr. Moran discusses the new challenges of finding people to fill important jobs in the public sector.

Sen. ShellyHettleman_Dr.RogerWard_PatrickMoran-COMBO.png
Workforce activists: (L-R) MD State Sen. Shelly Hettleman (D., District 11); Dr. Roger Ward, Provost, University of Maryland at Baltimore; Patrick Moran, president AFSCME Council 3. (courtesy phiotos)

You can join the conversation. Call 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected]. Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Jayne Miller
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
