Re-imagining Baltimore's regional transit system: Three perspectives

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published February 1, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST
BaltimoreLightRailLink_creditMDOT_BaltMetropCouncil.jpg
The Baltimore Light RailLink. The light rail system, which serves the city of Baltimore as well as its surrounding suburbs, is operated by the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA Maryland). In downtown Baltimore, it uses city streets. Outside the central portions of the city, the line is built on private rights-of-way. In 2021, the system had a ridership of 2,718,100, or about 9,900 per weekday as of the second quarter of 2022. (photo credit MDOT via Baltimore Metropolitan Council)

Baltimore and surrounding jurisdictions face many challenges that are best addressed from a regional, rather than a local perspective.

Yesterday, for example, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski held a press conference with members of the Maryland General Assembly to announce the creation of a task force to study how to modernize the governance of the water and wastewater facilities, which serve both jurisdictions.

Scott and Olszewski, along with other elected officials from the Baltimore metro area, are part of the Baltimore Metropolitan Council, an organization that encourages cooperation between jurisdictions to promote economic vitality and quality of life for the region.

Transportation is one of those issues that cries out for regional coordination and cooperation. The BMC has just released a report that studied how best to organize the governance and funding for regional transit. Maryland Del. Tony Bridges, who represents District 41 in Baltimore City, chaired the workgroup that developed five recommendations for transit that we’re going to talk about today.

Tom spoke with Del. Bridges on Tuesday about those recommendations, and we begin today with their recorded conversation.

Joining Tom in Studio A is the executive director of the Baltimore Metropolitan Council, Mike Kelly…

Also with us in studio is Mark Anthony Thomas, the president and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee

TonyBridges_Mike Kelly_Mark Anthony Thomas_COMBO.png
(L-R) MD Delegate Tony Bridges (D., 41); Mike Kelly, exec. dir. Baltimore Metropolitan Council; Mark Anthony Thomas, president and CEO, Greater Baltimore Commission. (courtesy photos)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

