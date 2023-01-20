© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

"Tax Broke": New doc probes city's use of tax breaks for urban growth

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published January 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST
Tax Broke (Presentation (169)) (Poster (24 × 36 in)) (Facebook Post (Landscape)).png
The new documentary film by Real News Network investigative reporters Stephen Janis and Taya Graham, probes Baltimore's use of special tax incentives that the reporters found has mostly benefitted the wealthy, and worsened the economic and housing inequities in the city. (photo credit Stephen Janis/Real News Network)

Joining Tom now are three excellent reporters who have collaborated on a documentary film that explores the consequences of tax breaks that the city of Baltimore offers to developers. The intention of these tax breaks is to spur economic growth, but as the film points out, assessing the impact of these muti-million dollar financial incentives is often difficult to do.

Stephen Janis and Taya Graham are reporters at the Real News Network.  Jayne Miller is an award-winning former investigative reporter with WBAL Television. Their documentary, based on their RNN investigative series and podcast, is called Tax Broke: The inside story of how Baltimore's inclusionary housing bill got hollowed out, and how activists hope to fix it.

The three reporters will host a free screening of their film at the Charles Theater next Thursday night at 7:00.

TayaGraham_StephenJanis_JayneMiller-TaxBrokeCOMBO.png
The filmmakers (L-R): Real News Network reporters Taya Graham and Stephene Janis, and investigative journalist Jayne Miller. (courtey photos)

They join Tom here in Studio A…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday
