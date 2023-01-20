"Tax Broke": New doc probes city's use of tax breaks for urban growth

Joining Tom now are three excellent reporters who have collaborated on a documentary film that explores the consequences of tax breaks that the city of Baltimore offers to developers. The intention of these tax breaks is to spur economic growth, but as the film points out, assessing the impact of these muti-million dollar financial incentives is often difficult to do.

Stephen Janis and Taya Graham are reporters at the Real News Network. Jayne Miller is an award-winning former investigative reporter with WBAL Television. Their documentary, based on their RNN investigative series and podcast, is called Tax Broke: The inside story of how Baltimore's inclusionary housing bill got hollowed out, and how activists hope to fix it.

The three reporters will host a free screening of their film at the Charles Theater next Thursday night at 7:00.

The filmmakers (L-R): Real News Network reporters Taya Graham and Stephene Janis, and investigative journalist Jayne Miller. (courtey photos)

They join Tom here in Studio A…

