© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Newsmaker: Sen. Ben Cardin on COP27, Ukraine, Congress goals

Published December 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Biden COP27 Climate Summit
Alex Brandon/AP
/
AP
Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) confers with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Cal.) during the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Nov. 11, 2022. Sen. Cardin and Speaker Pelosi led their respective Senate and House delegations to the international gathering, where US President Joe Biden renewed America's commitment to lead in the fight against global warming. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Tom's Midday Newsmaker guest today is Maryland’s senior senator, Ben Cardin. 

The senator is a longtime member of the Foreign Relations Committee. He was at the COP 27 Climate Change Conference last month in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as they led their respective US congressional delegations at the summit. When President Joe Biden addressed the gathering, he pledged the US would do its part to avert “climate-hell,” but meeting clean energy goals and helping developing countries transition to clean energy remain a heavy lift.

And, as winter takes hold in Ukraine what’s next for US support of the war effort there? Russia continues to target key infrastructure sites, denying power and water to millions of people across the country. Next month in Washington, when the GOP assumes its narrow majority in the House, Republicans have targeted Ukraine aid, sending signals that they are less inclined to continue US help.

Plus, what do the social unrest and protests in the authoritative regimes in Iran and China portend for the future?

Sen. Cardin is also the chair of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee. He’s sponsored a bill to re-authorize support for small businesses from the Small Business Administration.

Ben Cardin has been a fixture in Maryland and then national politics since he was first elected to the Maryland General Assembly in 1967. Twenty years later he was elected to the House of Representatives, and twenty years after that, he was elected to the US Senate.

Senator Cardin joins us on Zoom from his Senate office on Capitol Hill.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMidday NewsmakerSenator Ben CardinClimate changeCongressUkraine RepublicansFederal Politicsmaryland businesses
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak