"Blue-State Republican": Mileah Kromer's New Look at Larry Hogan

Published November 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Kromer, Mileah_Blue-State Republican_Cover-COMBO.png
Mileah K. Kromer is an associate professor of Political Science and director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College, in Towson, MD. She is the founder of the Goucher College Poll, which measures the opinions of Maryland residents and voters on important policy, social, and economic issues. (photo by Maili Godwin/cover:Temple University Press)

It's Midday on Politics...

Donald Trump has announced his third candidacy for the US presidency, amid growing calls from some Republicans to move past Trump and on to a new generation of leaders. If that happens, and we do move into a post-Trump era, will Maryland Governor Larry Hogan impress Republicans as a model for how the GOP can attract a diverse coalition of support?

Tom's guest today explores that hypothesis in her new book by taking a close look at Hogan’s rise in Maryland politics. Dr. Mileah Kromer directs the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College, which runs the esteemed Goucher Poll of Maryland public opinion. Dr. Kromer examines how Hogan, a Republican in a deeply Democratic state, won two elections, and over two terms, enjoyed some of the highest approval ratings of any Governor in the country.

The book is called Blue-State Republican:  How Larry Hogan Won Where Republicans Lose and Lessons for a Future GOP. 

Mileah Kromer joins Tom today in Studio A…

Mileah Kromer, goucher poll, Governor Larry Hogan, Maryland Republicans, Maryland Democrats
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
