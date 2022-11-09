Maryland Elections 2022: Sizing up the midterm's statewide results

All four of the victors in statewide races here inMaryland made history last night. Governor-elect Wes Moore became only the third African American to be elected Governor in the United States, and the first Black man to lead our state. His running mate, Lt. Governor elect Aruna Miller, is the first immigrant to be elected statewide. Anthony Brown will be Maryland’s first African American Attorney General, and Brooke Lierman will become the state’s first woman to be installed as Comptroller in January.

None of their victories were unexpected. Election-denying candidates backed by former President Donald Trump in MD fared poorly, as did Trump-backed candidates in Pennsylvania, but other races here and across the country are still too close to call.

Today on Midday, recapping and reflecting on the midterms with two keen political observers: Jayne Miller, a veteran reporter who retired this past summer after more than 40 years as an investigative journalist with WBAL-TV. She is with us here in Studio A.

And Josh Kurtz is the founding editor of Maryland Matters, a leading online journal covering news across the state. He joins us on Zoom.

Josh Kurtz is the founding editor of the online news journal, Maryland Matters; Jayne Miller is a former investigative reporter for WBAL-TV. (credit: MD Matters/courtesy photo)

What’s your take on the elections?

What issues were most importan to you?

Let us know: call 410.662.8780. Email at [email protected]. Or tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.