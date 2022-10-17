© 2022 WYPR
Midday

A Ballot Questions explainer with the MD Daily Record's Bryan Sears

Published October 17, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
Sears_Bryan_AnnapolisTheDailyRecord_crop-scaled2.png
Bryan Sears covers state and local government for the Maryland Daily Record. (photo courtesy MDR)

Election Day (Tuesday, November 8) is just 22 days away. In addition to choosing candidates for statewide offices and Congress, Maryland voters will decide several issues that have been put to referendum.

And Baltimore City voters will also have several ballot questions that pertain exclusively to the city government.

One of those question concerns term limits for city elected officials, another has to do with moving control of the city police department from the state to the city; and another has to do with changing the city charter to allow for a new office that will keep track of paying the city’s bills.

Tom's next guest is Bryan Sears, the government reporter for the Maryland Daily RecordHe’s here to help us make sense of some of the key Ballot Questions that Maryland voters will soon be deciding.

Bryan Sears joins us on Zoom…

