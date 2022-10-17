A Ballot Questions explainer with the MD Daily Record's Bryan Sears

Election Day (Tuesday, November 8) is just 22 days away. In addition to choosing candidates for statewide offices and Congress, Maryland voters will decide several issues that have been put to referendum.

And Baltimore City voters will also have several ballot questions that pertain exclusively to the city government.

One of those question concerns term limits for city elected officials, another has to do with moving control of the city police department from the state to the city; and another has to do with changing the city charter to allow for a new office that will keep track of paying the city’s bills.

Tom's next guest is Bryan Sears, the government reporter for the Maryland Daily Record. He’s here to help us make sense of some of the key Ballot Questions that Maryland voters will soon be deciding.

Bryan Sears joins us on Zoom…

What’s your take on the question of legalizing recreational use of marijuana in Maryland? We'd love to hear your comments on that and other Ballot Initiatives.

Give us a call at 410.662.8780, email us at [email protected] or Tweet us @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

