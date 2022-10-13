Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat

Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022.

Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.

We invited Rep. Harris to join us today and he declined our invitation.

Heather Mizeur came to statewide attention in 2014 when she made a strong showing in the Democratic primary for Governor. After a career as a staffer in the House and Senate on Capitol Hill, Mizeur was elected to the Takoma Park City Council in 2003. She represented District 20 in Maryland's House of Delegates from 2007-2015.

Heather Mizeur is 49 years old. She and her wife live on their organic farm just outside of Chestertown.

We welcome your questions and comments via email: [email protected], or Twitter: @MiddayWYPR.

Heather Mizeur joins us on Zoom…

The deadline to register to vote in Maryland is next Tuesday. Mail-in voting has begun. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Nov. 1st, if you apply by mail; Nov. 4th, if you do it online. Early voting starts Oct. 27 and Election Day is November 8th.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.