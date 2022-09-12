© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Countering Racial Bias in Real Estate: Black perspectives

Published September 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
Home Sales
-
/
-
A real estate sign in Greensborough,N.C. (2019 AP Photo by Gerry Broome)

Today, a conversation about race and real estate. Tom's first guests are here today to talk about an experience they had that demonstrates the continuing problems that Black homeowners and homebuyers encounter in the housing market.

Dr. Nathan Connolly and Dr. Shani Mott teach at Johns Hopkins University. Nathan Connolly is an Associate Professor of History who studies, among other things, redlining and race. He’s the Director of the Program in Racism, Immigration, and Citizenship at Hopkins, and the author of book called A World More Concrete: Real Estate and the Remaking of Jim Crow South Florida.  Shani Mott is a lecturer in the Africana Studies Department. She studies the use of racial language in fiction and non-fiction in American popular culture.

They live with their three children in Homeland, an affluent neighborhood in northeast Baltimore. They are African American. And what happened when they attempted to re-finance the mortgage on their home is the subject of a lawsuit that alleges discrimination in the appraisal process…

Later in the hour we are joined as well by Dr. Andre Perry. He’s a Senior Fellow at Brookings Metro and a scholar-in-residence at American University. He’s the author of Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities.

We are not taking calls today, but we welcome your questions and comments on e-mail at [email protected], and Twitter @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayracial biashousing justice
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Teria Rogers
Teria Rogers is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak