Countering Racial Bias in Real Estate: Black perspectives

Today, a conversation about race and real estate. Tom's first guests are here today to talk about an experience they had that demonstrates the continuing problems that Black homeowners and homebuyers encounter in the housing market.

Dr. Nathan Connolly and Dr. Shani Mott teach at Johns Hopkins University. Nathan Connolly is an Associate Professor of History who studies, among other things, redlining and race. He’s the Director of the Program in Racism, Immigration, and Citizenship at Hopkins, and the author of book called A World More Concrete: Real Estate and the Remaking of Jim Crow South Florida. Shani Mott is a lecturer in the Africana Studies Department. She studies the use of racial language in fiction and non-fiction in American popular culture.

They live with their three children in Homeland, an affluent neighborhood in northeast Baltimore. They are African American. And what happened when they attempted to re-finance the mortgage on their home is the subject of a lawsuit that alleges discrimination in the appraisal process…

Later in the hour we are joined as well by Dr. Andre Perry. He’s a Senior Fellow at Brookings Metro and a scholar-in-residence at American University. He’s the author of Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities.

