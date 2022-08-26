© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Mark Leibovich on Trump's GOP: "Thank You for Your Servitude"

Published August 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT
Mark Leibovich_credit Ralph Answang-book cover-combo.png
Mark Leibovich is a veteran political writer and the author of four books, including "This Town." His new book examines the extraordinary fealty shown to Donald Trump by leaders of the Republican Party, and reveals the true motivations for their submission. (Photo credits: Ralph Answang/Penguin Press)

(This conversation originally aired on July 28, 2022)

Welcome to this encore edition of Midday.  Tom's guest is the award-winning author and journalist Mark Leibovich. He was the Chief National Correspondent for the New York Times for 10 years, before moving to The Atlantic  this past spring.

Leibovich is the author of four books, including the number one NY Times best seller, This Townin which he chronicles the incestuous relationship between Washington media and the political class.

His latest book was number one on the best seller list just two weeks after it was published in July. It examines the unprecedented and often inexplicable spell cast on the Republican party by Donald Trump, whose demands for fealty and obsequiousness know no bounds. As Leibovich deftly observes, official Washington not only curried favor with Mr. Trump, it groveled with a degree of servility unmatched in American political history.

Leibovich offers an insightful glimpse into a world where Trump’s supporters remain enthralled, despite the revelations of the January 6th Committee, or the ignominy that Trump continues to heap upon himself as he repeats, over and over, a medley of malicious lies about the election he lost.

The book is called Thank You for Your Servitude:  Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission. 

Mark Leibovich joined us in July on Zoom from Washington, DC…

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR BooksRepublicansDonald Trump
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak