© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "A Midsummer Night's Dream" by Folger Theater

Published August 11, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT
C 219_Midsummer_Folger_Photo-by-B Diliberto_SCALED.png
Nubia M. Monks and Rotimi Agbabiaka as queen and king of the fairies, in Folger Theatre's production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream," on stage at the National Building Museum. (photo credit: Brittany Diliberto)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Today, she tells us about the Folger Theater's new production of William Shakespeare's magical comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream, now on stage at The Playhouse, the custom-built theater within the majestic Great Hall of the National Building Museum.

The play is directed by Victor Malana Maog, with choreography by Alexandra Beller and costume design by Olivera Gajic.

C211_Midsummer_Folger_Photo-by-B Diliberto_SCALED2.png
(L-R) Rotimi Agbabiaka, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sabrina Lynne Sawyer; standing: Brit Herring, in Folger Theatre's production of William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at the National Building Museum. (photo credit: Brittany Diliberto)

The Folger Theatre's A Midsummer Night's Dream continues at the National Building Museum through August 28. Click the theater link for more information.

Audio will be posted here shortly.

Tags

Midday J. Wynn RousuckWYPR ProgramsMiddayTheater
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Teria Rogers
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak