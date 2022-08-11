Rousuck's Review: "A Midsummer Night's Dream" by Folger Theater

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Today, she tells us about the Folger Theater's new production of William Shakespeare's magical comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream, now on stage at The Playhouse, the custom-built theater within the majestic Great Hall of the National Building Museum.

The play is directed by Victor Malana Maog, with choreography by Alexandra Beller and costume design by Olivera Gajic.

(L-R) Rotimi Agbabiaka, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sabrina Lynne Sawyer; standing: Brit Herring, in Folger Theatre's production of William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at the National Building Museum. (photo credit: Brittany Diliberto)

The Folger Theatre's A Midsummer Night's Dream continues at the National Building Museum through August 28. Click the theater link for more information.

Audio will be posted here shortly.