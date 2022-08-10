© 2022 WYPR
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Downtown Partnership's Shelonda Stokes: BOOSTing Black retailers

Published August 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
Shelonda Stokes_pres DPOB_widecrop.jpg
Shelonda Stokes is president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, which is administering the BOOST program to support Black-owned retail businesses in downtown neighborhoods. (photo courtesy DPOB)

Now, we're happy to welcome back to the show Shelonda Stokes, the president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, to talk about the BOOST Program for African American retailers… She joins us on Zoom along with two entrepreneurs who are benefiting from the BOOST program:

Bryan Robinson is the arts studio proprietor of The Black Genius Art Show.

LaTonya Turnage is the founding owner of Elite Secrets Bridal Boutique.

They also join us on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayDowntown DevelopmentDowntown Partnership of Baltimore
Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Teria Rogers
