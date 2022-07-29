© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Sweet Charity" at CCBC Cockpit-in-Court Theater

Published July 29, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT
Becca Vourvoulas and Alexander Conte in "Sweet Charity" at Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre, on the BCCC's Essex campus. (Photo © Trent Haines-Hopper, THsquared Photography)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she spotlights the new production of the hit 1966 Broadway hit musical, Sweet Charity, on stage now at the Cockpit -in-Court Summer Theater, on the Essex campus of Community College of Baltimore County.

Directed at CCBC by Eric Potter, using the original choreography of the show's legendary creator, Bob Fosse, Sweet Charity is a romantic comedy centered on a hapless but determined young woman named Charity Hope Valentine, who is seeking love — and her identity — in 1960s New York City.

The Tony Award-winning musical (Best Choreography) has a powerful pedigree, with book by Neil Simon, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by Dorothy Fields. It's based on an original screenplay by visionary Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini, with Tullio Pinelle and Ennio Flaiano.

Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre presents Sweet Charity now through August 7. For more information and ticketing, follow the theater link.

Becca Vourvoulas in the new production of "Sweet Charity," at the Cockpit-in-Court Summer Theater 2022, on BCCC's Essex Campus. (Photo © Trent Haines-Hopper, THsquared Photography)

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
