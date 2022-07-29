Rousuck's Review: "Sweet Charity" at CCBC Cockpit-in-Court Theater

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she spotlights the new production of the hit 1966 Broadway hit musical, Sweet Charity, on stage now at the Cockpit -in-Court Summer Theater, on the Essex campus of Community College of Baltimore County.

Directed at CCBC by Eric Potter, using the original choreography of the show's legendary creator, Bob Fosse, Sweet Charity is a romantic comedy centered on a hapless but determined young woman named Charity Hope Valentine, who is seeking love — and her identity — in 1960s New York City.

The Tony Award-winning musical (Best Choreography) has a powerful pedigree, with book by Neil Simon, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by Dorothy Fields. It's based on an original screenplay by visionary Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini, with Tullio Pinelle and Ennio Flaiano.

Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre presents Sweet Charity now through August 7. For more information and ticketing, follow the theater link.