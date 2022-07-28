"Thank You for Your Servitude": Mark Leibovich on Trump's GOP

Tom's guest for the hour today is the award-winning author and journalist Mark Leibovich. He was the Chief National Correspondent for the New York Times for 10 years, before moving to The Atlantic three months ago.

He’s the author of four books, including the number one best seller, This Town in which he chronicles the incestuous relationship between Washington media and the political class.

His latest book, published this month, is another number one best seller that examines the unprecedented and often inexplicable spell cast on the Republican party by Donald Trump, whose demands for fealty and obsequiousness know no bounds. As Leibovich deftly observes, official Washington not only curried favor with Mr. Trump, it groveled with a degree of servility unmatched in American political history.

Leibovich offers an insightful glimpse into a world where Trump’s supporters remain enthralled, despite the revelations of the January 6th Committee, or the ignominy Trump continues to heap upon himself as he repeats, over and over, a medley of malicious lies about the election he lost.

The book is called Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission.

Mark Leibovich join us on Zoom from Washington, DC…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.