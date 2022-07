Joining Tom now is the great singer, Maria Muldaur. Her career spans more than 56 years, 43 solo albums, six Grammy nominations and countless world tours. It was in 1974 when she cemented her place in music history with this mega-hit, "Midnight at the Oasis."

Maria Muldaur will be appearing tonight at Keystone Korner in Baltimore, and she joins us now on the phone…