NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Kjell Lindgren, from the ISS

We begin today with a conversation with astronauts Jessica Watkins, and Kjell Lindgren, two members of the NASA astronaut team who are part of the Space X Crew 4, that rocketed to the International Space Station on April 27 aboard the Space X Falcon/Dragon capsule. Along with Robert Hines and Samantha Cristoforetti, an astronaut from the European Space Agency, they are now nearly three months into what is expected to be a five to six month expedition.

Dr. Watkins has made history as the first African American woman to go to the ISS. She has been chosen as one of the astronauts who will be on NASA’s next big project: Artemis, which will return humans to the moon.

Tom spoke with Dr. Watkins and Dr. Lindgren Monday morning, via Skype. Here’s that conversation.

The Space X Dragon crew capsule, carrying Crew 4, after it docked with the ISS this past April 27. (photo credit NASA Johnson)

