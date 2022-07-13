© 2022 WYPR
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Mayor Brandon Scott on crime, Public Safety Report, job fairs

Published July 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Mayor Scott Headshot-scaled-cropwide.jpg
photo credit: Office of the Baltimore City Mayor
/
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott was inaugurated 582 days ago, on December 8, 2020.

We begin today with another edition of Midday with the Mayor, our monthly series of live conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, in which he addresses Tom's questions about important issues facing the city.

Last week, the Mayor released what he called a one-year progress report on his violence prevention plan. He calls the last 18 months a “foundational” period for his Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, and he asserts that the agency charged with making Baltimore streets safer has made significant achievements.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins us on Zoom from his office at City Hall…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

